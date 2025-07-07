July 7, 2025 12:30 PM 2 min read

Dow Dips 1%; Mustang Bio Shares Spike Higher

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 400 points on Monday.

The Dow traded down 1% to 44,379.69 while the NASDAQ declined 0.85% to 20,426.99. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.39% to 6,255.16.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Industrials shares jumped by 0.1% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, consumer discretionary stocks dipped by 1.1%.

Top Headline

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. COGT announced topline results from Part 2 of the SUMMIT trial of bezuclastinib for non-advanced systemic mastocytosis, showing clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvements across the primary and all key secondary endpoints.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • Mustang Bio, Inc. MBIO shares shot up 319% to $4.99 after the company was granted FDA Orphan Drug Designation for MB-101 in astrocytomas and glioblastoma.
  • Shares of Artelo Biosciences, Inc. ARTL got a boost, surging 79% to $17.98 after the company announced preclinical efficacy with ART12.11 in a stress-induced depression model.
  • LogProstyle Inc. LGPS shares were also up, gaining 155% to $2.08 after the company reported a year-over-year increase in FY25 financial results.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Core Scientific, Inc CORZ shares dropped 21% to $14.21 after CoreWeave announced plans to acquire the company in an all-stock deal.
  • Shares of Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. JSPR were down 51% to $3.2964 after the company reported an 89% response rate in its Urticaria study and will halt the program.
  • Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. APGE was down, falling 16% to $40.03 after the company released 16-week data from Part A of the Phase 2 APEX clinical trial of APG777 for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.7% to $67.44 while gold traded down 0.5% at $3,325.80.

Silver traded down 0.8% to $36.795 on Monday, while copper fell 2.7% to $5.0025.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.43%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.43%. London's FTSE 100 gained 0.01%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 1% and France's CAC 40 gained 0.39% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei falling 0.56%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng falling 0.12%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.02% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.01%.

Economics

No major economic reports are scheduled for release today.

