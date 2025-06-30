Crude Oil Moves Lower; Joby Aviation Shares Surge

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining over 0.3% on Monday.

The Dow traded up 0.45% to 44,014.63 while the NASDAQ gained 0.32% to 20,338.93. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.33% to 6,193.57.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Financials shares jumped by 0.8% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, consumer discretionary stocks fell by 0.8%.

Top Headline

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE and Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) on Saturday.

This settlement, subject to court approval, resolves the DOJ's lawsuit that challenged HPE's acquisition of Juniper and paves the way for the transaction to close.

Equities Trading UP



Bitmine Immersion Technologies, Inc. BMNR shares shot up 442% to $23.10 after the company announced a $250 million private placement to launch an Ethereum treasury strategy.

shares shot up 442% to $23.10 after the company announced a $250 million private placement to launch an Ethereum treasury strategy. Shares of Artelo Biosciences, Inc. ARTL got a boost, surging 102% to $13.70 after the company announced data from its first-in-human study for ART26.12.

got a boost, surging 102% to $13.70 after the company announced data from its first-in-human study for ART26.12. Joby Aviation, Inc. JOBY shares were also up, gaining 15% to $10.81 after the company announced it completed a series of test flights in Dubai.

Equities Trading DOWN

Fortive Corporation FTV shares dropped 5% to $51.03 as the company announced the completion of the Ralliant separation and appointment of Olumide Soroye as President, CEO and Director of Fortive.

shares dropped 5% to $51.03 as the company announced the completion of the Ralliant separation and appointment of Olumide Soroye as President, CEO and Director of Fortive. Shares of INmune Bio, Inc. INMB were down 59% to $2.1680 after the company announced its Phase 2 MINDFuL trial did not meet its primary cognitive endpoint.

were down 59% to $2.1680 after the company announced its Phase 2 MINDFuL trial did not meet its primary cognitive endpoint. Chemed Corporation CHE was down, falling 15% to $475.29 after B of A Securities cut its price target on the stock from $708 to $650.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 0.8% to $65.03 while gold traded up 0.5% at $3,304.40.

Silver traded down 0.5% to $36.20 on Monday, while copper fell 0.8% to $5.0820.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.42%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index gained 0.16%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.43%, Germany's DAX 40 declined 0.51% and France's CAC 40 slipped 0.33% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei gaining 0.84%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index falling 0.87%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.59% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.54%.

Economics

The Chicago PMI fell to 40.4 for June from 40.5 in May, and compared to market estimates of 42.7.

The Dallas Fed's general business activity index for Texas manufacturing climbed to a reading of -12.7 in June compared to -15.3 in the previous month.

