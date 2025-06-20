Gold Moves Lower; Darden Restaurants Earnings Top Views

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite falling over 100 points on Friday.

The Dow traded down 0.09% to 42,132.74 while the NASDAQ fell 0.72% to 19,404.99. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.37% to 5,958.76.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Consumer staples shares jumped by 0.6% on Friday.

In trading on Friday, communication services stocks fell by 1.4%.

Top Headline

Darden Restaurants Inc. DRI reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $2.98, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $2.97. Quarterly sales of $3.27 billion outpaced the analyst consensus estimate of $3.26 billion.

Darden Restaurants expects fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS between $10.50 and $10.70, below the $10.75 consensus estimate. The company projects total sales growth of 7% to 8% for the year.

Equities Trading UP



Gorilla Technology Group Inc. GRRR shares shot up 36% to $25.51 following a robust first-quarter earnings report that showed significant revenue growth and a return to profitability.

Shares of Couchbase, Inc. BASE got a boost, surging 30% to $24.69 as the company agreed to be acquired by Haveli Investments for $1.5 billion.

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. LUCY shares were also up, gaining 81% to $4.12 after the company announced a partnership with Smartech Retail Group to showcase the Reebok Powered by Lucyd collection and other brands at the new Smartech location in New York City.

Equities Trading DOWN

Accenture plc ACN shares dropped 6% to $287.53 following the release of its third-quarter results.

Shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. MBRX were down 47% to $0.31 as the company announced a $5.9 million public offering.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. SWBI was down, falling 18% to $8.89 after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 0.2% to $75.02 while gold traded down 0.7% at $3,383.20.

Silver traded down 2.6% to $35.955 on Friday, while copper fell 0.9% to $4.8110.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.41%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 1.01%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.11%, Germany's DAX 40 surged 1.31% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.58% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei falling 0.22%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gaining 1.26%, China's Shanghai Composite falling 0.07% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 1.29%.

Economics

The Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index came in unchanged at -4.0 in June, versus market estimates of -1.

