June 18, 2025 10:42 PM 2 min read

As Trump Weighs Options On Iran — Dow Futures Slip, Defense Stocks Tick Up In After-Hours Session

As tensions continue to flare in the Middle East, U.S. Stock futures inch lower on Wednesday evening, compounded by the Fed’s decision to hold rates steady, while warning of lower economic growth and persistent inflation.

The S&P 500 Futures are down 0.32%, trading at 6,014.75, followed by Nasdaq Futures at 21,840.50, down 0.48%, and finally Dow Futures, trading at 42,398.00, down 0.27%, at the time of writing this.

This comes amid a Situation Room meeting held in the White House on Wednesday to discuss the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel. It is still unclear what was discussed during the meeting or who was in attendance, according to a report by NBC News.

Earlier in the day, when asked if the U.S. would strike Iran in support of Israel’s ongoing campaign, President Donald Trump remained undecided, telling reporters, “I may do it, I may not do it.”

Meanwhile, defense stocks and ETFs continue their volatile streak with no clarity just yet on American involvement in this new geopolitical conflict.

StocksAfter Hours
Elbit Systems Ltd. ESLT+0.39%
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. KTOS+0.45%
Northrop Grumman Corp. NOC+0.88%
RTX Corp. RTX+0.60%
Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT+0.30%
ETFsMonth-To-DateYear-To-Date
Global X Defense Tech ETF SHLD+2.34%+56.51%
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF ITA +0.86%+23.42%

Asian markets opened lower on Thursday, with Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 down 0.74%, trading at 38,598, led by shipping, exports, and electronics companies.

The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) is up 0.14%, trading at 98.046 against a basket of global currencies, following the Fed’s decision to keep rates steady in the short term.

Thursday is a market holiday due to Juneteenth. So, no economic events or major corporate earnings calls are scheduled for the day.

Photo Courtesy: Zakharchuk on Shutterstock.com

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

