Asia And Europe Markets Slide, Dollar Softens On Inflation Data And Geopolitical Worries - Global Markets Today While US Slept

On Wednesday, June 11, U.S. markets ended lower. The S&P 500 slipped as investors grew wary over Middle East tensions and a reported embassy evacuation. A mild inflation report eased fears about tariff-driven price hikes, boosting hopes for future rate cuts.

Despite a tentative U.S.-China trade deal, skepticism lingered. Most sectors ended lower, with Amazon and Nvidia weighing heavily on the market.

According to economic data, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported annual inflation at 2.4% in May, with core inflation steady at 2.8%, both slightly below expectations.

Most S&P 500 sectors ended lower Wednesday, led by losses in materials, communication services, and consumer discretionary, while energy and utilities closed higher.

The Dow closed almost flat at 42,865.77, the S&P 500 declined 0.27% to 6,022.24, and the Nasdaq slid 0.50% to 19,615.88.

Asia Markets Today

On Thursday, Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed 0.68% lower at 38,161.00, led by losses in the Paper & Pulp, Transport and Communication sectors.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.31% at 8,565.10, led by losses in the Materials, Metals & Mining and Resources sectors.

India’s Nifty 50 was down 1.06% at 24,871.70, and the Nifty 500 slid 1.29% to 23,036.05.

China’s Shanghai Composite was up 0.01% at 3,402.66, and Shanghai Shenzhen CSI 300 fell 0.06% to 3,892.20.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed the session 1.36% lower at 24,035.38.

Eurozone at 05:45 AM ET

The European STOXX 50 index was down 0.91%.

Germany’s DAX index declined 1.23%.

France’s CAC 40 fell 0.61%.

U.K.’s FTSE 100 index traded lower by 0.16%.

Commodities at 05:45 AM ET

Crude Oil WTI was trading lower by 1.35% at $67.24/bbl, and Brent was down 1.35% at $67.47/bbl.

Oil prices fell as traders weighed rising Middle East tensions and a planned U.S.-Iran meeting following a sharp rally on supply disruption fears.

Natural gas rose 2.54% to $3.595.

Gold traded higher by 1.27% to $3,385.72, Silver slid 0.57% to $36.005, and Copper fell 0.37% to $4.7965.

Gold surged as safe-haven demand rose on Middle East tensions and tariff fears, while a weak dollar and uncertainty over U.S.-China trade talks boosted broader metal prices.

U.S. Futures

As of 5:45 AM ET, the Dow Jones futures were down 0.57%, the S&P 500 declined 0.38%, and the Nasdaq 100 was down 0.31%.

Forex

As of 5:45 AM ET, the U.S. Dollar Index declined 0.71% to 97.96, USD/JPY was down 0.64% to 143.61, and USD/AUD slid 0.01% to 1.5381.

The dollar neared a 2025 low, and global stocks slipped as rising Middle East tensions and trade uncertainty pushed investors toward safe havens like gold, the yen, and the franc.

Photo via Shutterstock

