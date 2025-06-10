Asia And Europe Markets Mixed, Dollar Gains - Global Markets Today While US Slept

Zinger Key Points
- Crude Oil WTI was trading higher by 0.37% at $65.53/bbl, and Brent was up 0.37% at $67.32/bbl.
- The U.S. Dollar Index rose 0.09% to 99.09, USD/JPY was up 0.08% to 144.68, and USD/AUD declined 0.02% to 1.5347.
On Monday, June 9, U.S. markets closed mixed, with the S&P and Nasdaq posting modest gains while the Dow closed flat, weighed down by losses in major stocks like McDonald’s and Travelers. Small-cap stocks outperformed broader indices as investors remained cautiously optimistic, encouraged by the resumption of U.S.-China trade talks despite no immediate breakthroughs.
Economic data showed that U.S. wholesale inventories increased 0.2% in April to $908.7 billion, while consumer inflation expectations for the year dropped to 3.2% in May from 3.6%.
Most S&P 500 sectors fell Monday, led by utilities, financials, and consumer staples. However, consumer discretionary and materials stocks rose against the trend.
The Dow closed flat at 42,761.76, the S&P 500 gained 0.09% to 6,005.88, and the Nasdaq rose 0.31% to 19,591.24.
Asia Markets Today
On Tuesday, Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed 0.30% higher at 38,201.50, led by gains in the Real Estate, Banking, and Textile sectors.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.84% at 8,587.20, led by gains in the Consumer Discretionary, IT, and Financials sectors.
India’s Nifty 50 was down 0.01% at 25,102.75, and the Nifty 500 rose 0.03% to 23,339.40.
China’s Shanghai Composite was down 0.44% at 3,384.82, and Shanghai Shenzhen CSI 300 declined 0.51% to 3,865.47.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed the session 0.08% lower at 24,162.87.
Eurozone at 05:45 AM ET
The European STOXX 50 index was down 0.15%.
Germany’s DAX index declined 0.55%.
France’s CAC 40 rose 0.01%.
U.K.’s FTSE 100 index traded higher by 0.42%.
Commodities at 05:45 AM ET
Crude Oil WTI was trading higher by 0.37% at $65.53/bbl, and Brent was up 0.37% at $67.32/bbl.
Oil prices rose amid U.S.-China trade optimism, Saudi supply cuts to China, and OPEC+ plans, with Brent reaching its highest since April.
Natural gas fell 0.58% to $3.614.
Gold traded lower by 0.14% to $3,350.20, Silver slid 0.10% to $36.750, and Copper fell 1.08% to $4.8720.
Gold prices fell as risk appetite improved amid progress in U.S.-China trade talks. Softer haven demand and a stronger dollar pressured metals despite recent geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties.
U.S. Futures at 05:45 AM ET
Dow Jones futures were down 0.04%, the S&P 500 gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq 100 was up 0.10%.
Forex at 05:45 AM ET
The U.S. Dollar Index rose 0.09% to 99.09, USD/JPY was up 0.08% to 144.68, and USD/AUD declined 0.02% to 1.5347.
