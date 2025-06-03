Dow Gains Over 100 Points; US Job Openings Increase In April

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 100 points on Tuesday.

The Dow traded up 0.35% to 42,453.89 while the NASDAQ rose 0.81% to 19,397.81. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.50% to 5,965.62.

Check This Out: Jim Cramer Recommends Nvidia Over ‘Very Cheap’ Semiconductor Stock

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Information technology shares jumped by 1.3% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, consumer staples stocks fell by 0.8%.

Top Headline

U.S. job openings increased by 191,000 to 7.391 million in April, compared to market expectations of 7.10 million.

Equities Trading UP



Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd CRDO shares shot up 25% to $78.32 following upbeat quarterly results.

shares shot up 25% to $78.32 following upbeat quarterly results. Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. RBBN got a boost, surging 13% to $3.9550 after the company announced a $50 million stock repurchase program.

got a boost, surging 13% to $3.9550 after the company announced a $50 million stock repurchase program. Traws Pharma, Inc. TRAW shares were also up, gaining 42% to $2.01 after the company published key clinical efficacy data regarding its Rigosertib oncology asset.

Equities Trading DOWN

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc TRVI shares dropped 8% to $5.81 after the company launched a $100 million public offering.

shares dropped 8% to $5.81 after the company launched a $100 million public offering. Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. UNFI were down 8% to $28.94. United Natural Foods will release financial results for its 13-week fiscal 2025 third quarter on June 10.

were down 8% to $28.94. United Natural Foods will release financial results for its 13-week fiscal 2025 third quarter on June 10. Safe and Green Development Corporation SGD was down, falling 17% to $0.9994. Safe and Green Development announced it has completed its acquisition of Resource Group US Holdings LLC.

Latest Startup Investment Opportunities:

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 2.1% to $63.80 while gold traded down 0.8% at $3,370.50.

Silver traded down 0.2% to $34.635 on Tuesday, while copper slipped 0.2% to $4.8485.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 declined 0.10%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.76%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.1%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.28% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.17% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei falling 0.06%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumping 1.53%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.43% and India's BSE Sensex declining 0.78%.

Economics

U.S. job openings increased by 191,000 to 7.391 million in April, compared to market expectations of 7.10 million.

The U.S. Logistics Manager's Index climbed to 59.4 in May from 58.8 in April.

New orders for U.S. manufactured goods declined 3.7% month-over-month to $594.6 billion in April compared to a 3.4% gain in March.

The RealClearMarkets/TIPP Economic Optimism Index rose to 49.2 in June compared to 47.9 in the previous month. T

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock