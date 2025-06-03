Asia And Europe Markets Mixed Slip, Dollar Index Ticks Higher - Global Markets Today While US Slept

On Monday, June 2, U.S. markets closed higher as optimism over trade talks persisted despite Trump’s plan to double steel and aluminum tariffs. China called his accusations “groundless.” Steel stocks surged while automakers fell. Nvidia and Meta gained; Tesla slipped. Manufacturing contracted for a third month. Traders anticipate Fed rate cuts, with key jobs data due Friday.

According to economic data, U.S. manufacturing activity slipped in May, with ISM PMI falling to 48.5, which is below forecasts. Construction spending also dropped 0.4% in April after a 0.8% decline in March.

Most S&P 500 sectors rose Monday, led by energy, communication services, and tech. Industrials, however, ended the day in the red.

The Dow closed higher by 0.08% at 42,305.48, the S&P 500 gained 0.41% to 5,935.94, and the Nasdaq rose 0.67% to 19,242.61.

Asia Markets Today

On Tuesday, Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed 0.05% lower at 37,453.50, led by losses in the Paper & Pulp, Transport, and Communication sectors.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.63%, ending the session at 8,466.70, led by gains in the Gold, Financials, and Consumer Staples sectors.

India’s Nifty 50 was down 0.67% at 24,549.45, and the Nifty 500 slid 0.52% to 22,713.90.

China’s Shanghai Composite was up 0.43% at 3,361.98, and Shanghai Shenzhen CSI 300 gained 0.31% to 3,852.01.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed the session 1.53% higher at 23,512.49.

Eurozone at 05:45 AM ET

The European STOXX 50 index was down 0.19%.

Germany’s DAX index gained 0.13%.

France’s CAC 40 fell 0.27%.

U.K.’s FTSE 100 index traded lower by 0.13%.

Commodities at 05:45 AM ET

Crude Oil WTI was trading higher by 0.24% at $62.68/bbl, and Brent was up 0.20% at $64.75/bbl.

Natural gas rose 0.08% to $3.697.

Gold traded lower by 0.41% to $3,383.00, Silver fell 0.75% to $34.432, and Copper was down 1.87% to $4.7677.

U.S. Futures at 05:45 AM ET

Dow Jones futures slid 0.38%, the S&P 500 declined 0.39%, and the Nasdaq 100 was down 0.33%.

U.S. futures slipped Tuesday as investors weighed Trump’s tariff threats, trade uncertainty with China, economic data, and inflation risks

Forex at 05:45 AM ET

The U.S. dollar index gained 0.22% to 98.90, the USD/JPY rose 0.10% to 142.86, and the USD/AUD rose 0.61% to 1.5485.

The U.S. dollar edged up Tuesday but stayed near six-week lows as trade policy uncertainty and weak manufacturing data pressured the outlook.

