President Donald Trump has advocated for more flexibility in the Federal Reserve’s approach to interest rates and economic growth.

The President criticized the current situation where positive economic figures often result in a stock market decline, attributing this to a “horrible derangement syndrome about inflation”. He expressed his desire to return to the previous practice, where good economic numbers would lead to a stock market rise.

Furthermore, Trump voiced his disapproval of the current practice of curbing economic growth by increasing interest rates. He also cited an example of India and Japan as countries with high GDP growth rates and stated that the U.S. shouldn’t limit itself to a 4% GDP growth but should aim for 12% to 13% GDP growth, similar to past figures.

“We’re not allowed to go up. If we go up, they want to kill it. There’s no reason we should stop at 4%. We should be at 12% and 13% GDP,” said Trump.

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Earlier in June, Trump had expressed disbelief at Warsh’s decision to keep interest rates steady, a move he had previously criticized. He had stated that such a decision keeps the country down and is unusual.

The Fed unanimously kept the federal funds rate unchanged at 3.50%–3.75%, noting that inflation remains above its 2% target, partly due to a recent spike in global energy prices.

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