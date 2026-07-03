Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
SPY
745.710.12%
QQQ
714.220.23%
BTC/USD
62567.960.8219%
DIA
528.140.05%
GLD
378.650.14%
TLT
85.51-
Washington DC. 2026 February 24. President Donald Trump delivering his first official State of the Union address of his second term before a joint session of Congress
July 3, 2026 2:52 AM 2 min read

Trump Wants the US Economy Growing at Over 12% and Says the Fed Keeps Trying To 'Kill It' With Higher Rates

President Donald Trump has advocated for more flexibility in the Federal Reserve’s approach to interest rates and economic growth.

The President criticized the current situation where positive economic figures often result in a stock market decline, attributing this to a “horrible derangement syndrome about inflation”. He expressed his desire to return to the previous practice, where good economic numbers would lead to a stock market rise.

Furthermore, Trump voiced his disapproval of the current practice of curbing economic growth by increasing interest rates. He also cited an example of India and Japan as countries with high GDP growth rates and stated that the U.S. shouldn’t limit itself to a 4% GDP growth but should aim for 12% to 13% GDP growth, similar to past figures.

“We’re not allowed to go up. If we go up, they want to kill it. There’s no reason we should stop at 4%. We should be at 12% and 13% GDP,” said Trump.

Bessent’s Growth Push Vs Zandi’s Warning

Earlier in June, Trump had expressed disbelief at Warsh’s decision to keep interest rates steady, a move he had previously criticized. He had stated that such a decision keeps the country down and is unusual.

The Fed unanimously kept the federal funds rate unchanged at 3.50%–3.75%, noting that inflation remains above its 2% target, partly due to a recent spike in global energy prices.

Image via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved