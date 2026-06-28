The week was buzzing with a variety of stories that kept the financial world on its toes. From Anthony Scaramucci‘s critique of President Donald Trump‘s economic policies to Cathie Wood‘s warning of a looming global financial crisis, there was no shortage of news. Let’s dive into the top five stories that made headlines.

Scaramucci Slams Trump’s Economic Approach

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci took to social media to voice his concerns about Trump’s economic strategy. Scaramucci criticized the president for his lack of economic philosophy and the escalating federal spending under his administration. He highlighted that Trump’s spending reached $8.2 trillion in his first term and is projected to hit between $9 trillion and $10 trillion in his current term.

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Cathie Wood Predicts Global Financial Crisis

CEO of Ark Invest, Cathie Wood, issued a warning about a potential global financial crisis. Wood drew parallels between the aggressive defense of currencies by some emerging-market countries and the conditions that led to the Asian financial crisis of the late 1990s. She specifically mentioned Turkey’s aggressive defense of its local currency as a potential sign of financial stress.

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Trump’s DOGE Cuts Impact Federal Student Aid

A report from the U.S. Department of Education revealed that the Federal Student Aid office lost about 40% of its workforce due to staffing cuts during the DOGE era. The Federal Student Aid office is responsible for managing the federal government’s $1.7 trillion student loan portfolio.

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Tom Lee Identifies Potential End To AI Semiconductor Rally

Tom Lee, in a podcast with Anthony Pompliano, identified four major catalysts that could trigger a market pullback. He pointed out that the current AI-driven semiconductor rally has surpassed the scale of the 1999 dot-com bubble, causing concerns over a sharp divergence in the broader market.

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Dan Dicker Predicts Oil Price Surge

Oil market expert Dan Dicker warned of a potential sharp rally in crude prices due to shrinking global oil inventories. Despite the focus on improving supply conditions following the U.S.-Iran agreement, Dicker believes that the draining stockpiles could push oil prices from $75 to $135 a barrel.

Read the full article here.

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