From Trump’s disbelief in the Fed’s decision to Cuban’s view on billionaire wealth, here are the top developments in economics this week.

Trump Expresses Disbelief At Fed Chair Kevin Warsh’s Decision

President Donald Trump expressed disbelief at the new Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh‘s decision to maintain steady interest rates, a move he had previously criticized. Trump, when asked for comments on the Fed’s decision, said, “It’s all right. Whatever.” “It’s hard to believe. It just keeps the country down and it’s so, it’s so, unusual,” he added.

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Mark Cuban Credits Stock Market As Musk Achieves Trillionaire Status

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Adam Schiff Slams ‘Corrupt System’ After Musk Becomes Trillionaire

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Former NBA Player Tristan Thompson Says Young Players Make Millions Fast But Know ‘Nothing About Finance’

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Peter Schiff Warns There Is No ‘Easy Fix’ Left For $40 Trillion National Debt

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