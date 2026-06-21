Vice President JD Vance said that President Donald Trump supports the U.S. government taking ownership stakes in major artificial intelligence companies, likening the idea to a sovereign wealth fund-style approach, while Elon Musk countered that direct cash payments to Americans would work better.

Trump Backs AI Ownership Stakes

Speaking on an episode of The Diary Of A CEO that aired Thursday, Vance said Trump has stated the position publicly and called it unconventional for a Republican administration, describing the president as a pragmatist rather than an ideologue.

“The president is supportive of the United States owning these big AI companies,” Vance said, adding that Trump “likes the idea as sort of a sovereign wealth fund idea.” He called Trump “a very unconventional person” for a Republican to hold that view.

Musk Pushes Treasury Payments

Responding to it, Elon Musk offered a different fix on X. He wrote in his Saturday post it would be “better just to send money directly to the people from the Treasury.”

On inflation risk, Musk argued that “so long as the increase in goods & services exceeds the increase in the money supply,” which he expects with AI and robotics, “there will not be inflation.”

The newly minted trillionaire added, "In fact, my prediction is that we will desperately be fighting deflation!"

Cuban Questions The Funding Math

On Saturday, Mark Cuban also shared his views on putting half of the major AI stocks into a sovereign wealth fund. He said the idea “is not a plan” on its own. Cuban noted that those same companies would still need to raise hundreds of billions more in capital, which raised questions about whether taxpayer-funded equity stakes would truly benefit taxpayers, a concern he also extended to data-center investment.

He further questioned who could be trusted to represent taxpayers in such negotiations, saying, “Certainly not politicians.”

Sanders Raises The Stakes With $7 Trillion Fund Proposal

The debate highlights a broader policy question facing Washington whether the federal government should take direct financial stakes in private companies driving the AI boom, and how any resulting gains would be passed on to ordinary Americans.

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