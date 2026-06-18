Trump Expresses Disbelief At Fed Chair Kevin Warsh's Decision To Hold Rates Steady: 'Whatever'

President Donald Trump expressed disbelief at the new Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh’s decision to maintain steady interest rates, a move he had previously criticized.

Trump, when asked for comments on the Fed’s decision on Wednesday, said, “It’s all right. Whatever.”

“It’s hard ​to believe. It just keeps the country down and it’s so, it’s so, unusual.” he added.

Trump had earlier criticized Warsh’s predecessor, Jerome Powell, for not reducing rates, pushing for lower borrowing costs to stimulate the housing market and economy. However, he did not express any such criticism for Warsh following his first rate-setting meeting, which concluded with a decision to keep interest rates unchanged.

“But we have a very good guy over there right now so I’m guided by what he ‌wants,” Trump said.

The President also hinted at a potential acceptance of a future rate increase, saying, “It could happen.”

Markets React to Warsh's Hawkish Turn

The Fed unanimously held the federal funds rate steady at 3.50%-3.75% during this meeting. The statement described inflation as “elevated” relative to the 2% goal, partially due to the recent surge in global energy prices.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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