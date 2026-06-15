Kevin Warsh's High-Stakes Fed Debut On Inflation, Jobs And Economic Outlook: Here's What To Expect

Newly appointed Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh is set to make his first significant remarks on inflation, unemployment, and the economic outlook at a press conference on Wednesday.

Warsh, who succeeded Jerome Powell a month ago, has been outspoken about the U.S. central bank’s balance sheet and the need for less focus on interest rates. This press conference, following the Fed’s June 16-17 policy meeting, would allow Warsh to address economic issues and outline his plans for the central bank’s response.

1-Take On Inflation

Investors will be watching how the Fed’s new leadership evaluates the inflationary effects of tariffs, rising oil prices, and signs that easing housing costs may no longer be helping to curb inflation.

Christopher Hodge, chief U.S. economist at Natixis CIB Americas, told Reuters, “I don’t think he will preclude cuts, but the ​onus will be on the data to prove that the energy shock is past us.”

The Fed is widely expected on Wednesday to hold its benchmark interest rate steady in the 3.50%-3.75% range, where it’s been since December, a shift from earlier expectations for continued rate cuts as inflation’s progress toward the Fed’s 2% target has stalled.

2-Policy Guidance

The new Fed chief has criticized some of the central bank’s communication tools, including the widely watched “dot plot” of rate projections, though changing it would require broad support from policymakers. Unlike former Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who regularly addressed such issues in press conferences, attention will also focus on how much guidance the new chair provides on the economic outlook and future interest-rate moves.

Warsh may also face challenges if the Fed’s policy statement signals caution while policymakers’ projections point to future rate hikes. The Fed is considering removing language suggesting its next move would likely be a rate cut and replacing it with more neutral wording that could leave room for a possible hike.

Several policymakers, including Fed Governor Christopher Waller, have shifted in favor of the change after stronger hiring data eased labor market concerns. The move would also align with a broader push to reduce forward guidance.

3-Shrinking Fed Balance Sheet

The committee is likely open to modest spending cuts but is expected to resist the deeper reductions pushed by some conservatives.

A Fed balance sheet drawdown would reduce Treasury purchases, increasing supply in the market and potentially pushing long-term yields even higher as they already rise. Warsh previously warned that the imbalance took years to build and cannot be quickly corrected.

New Fed Chief Faces Tough Test

Warsh’s debut press conference is crucial, not just for his stance on inflation and interest rates, but also for the direction he intends to steer the U.S. central bank in the face of economic challenges.

The new Fed Chief’s views on inflation have also been criticized by former Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. Greene argued that Warsh’s emphasis on "trimmed mean" inflation could downplay the impact of rising food and energy prices on American households.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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