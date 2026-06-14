SpaceX Mega Debut, Trump's 'I Love Inflation' Remark, Crude Oil Drop And More: This Week In Economy

As the week draws to a close, here’s a look at some of the top stories that made headlines in the world of finance and tech.

Jim Cramer Says SpaceX’s Mega Debut Could Unleash A Wave Of AI Deals

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Hillary Clinton Compares Trump’s Remark To Marie Antoinette

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton joined the critics of President Donald Trump‘s “I love the inflation” remark. She drew a comparison between Trump and Marie Antoinette, suggesting that his comment reflects a lack of understanding of the financial pressures faced by American households.

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Crude Oil Prices Sink Ahead Of Expected US-Iran Deal

Major crude oil benchmarks experienced a decline as investors anticipated a potential U.S.-Iran deal. The global benchmark, Brent, fell to $84, its lowest level since April 17. Meanwhile, the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dropped for three consecutive days, reaching a low of $81.

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This Early SpaceX Investor Just Predicted The Musk-Led Startup’s Next Big Profit Driver

Early SpaceX investor Gavin Baker predicts that a global compute shortage will make space-based infrastructure a lucrative venture. He estimates that SpaceX’s Starship, once reusable, could reduce launch costs to $5 billion per gigawatt, making orbital compute half as expensive as Earth-based compute.

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Trump’s Former Economic Aide Larry Kudlow Says Oil Could’ve Hit $200 A Barrel

Former White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow suggested that President Donald Trump’s covert efforts to maintain oil flow through the Strait of Hormuz may have averted a major energy crisis.

Trump’s revelation of the U.S. military’s role in safely transiting over 200 commercial ships carrying 100 million barrels of oil through the waterway may have eased inflation pressures and reduced the need for aggressive Federal Reserve action.

Read the full article here.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.