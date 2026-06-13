Apple's iPhone Could Hold A Clue To America's Declining Birth Rate

The launch of Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone may have contributed significantly to America's declining birth rate, according to a new working paper published earlier this month by the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER).

The study found that smartphone adoption may explain a meaningful share of the sharp drop in U.S. fertility over the past two decades.

The findings were notable. In the first four years after the iPhone's release, regions with greater access to the device saw birth rates fall 4.5% to 8% more among ages 15 to 19 and 3.2% to 6.6% more among ages 20 to 24. The decline was steepest among younger Americans but appeared across every age group.

Even after adjusting for factors such as housing prices and urbanization, researchers still found a strong relationship between higher iPhone adoption and lower fertility.

Study coauthor Caitlin K. Myers told Fortune that births fell much faster in places where consumers could access the iPhone earlier.

"We had a baby-less recovery," Myers said, referring to the years after the 2008 financial crisis. "The economy recovered, and births didn't."

Digital Isolation And Economic Pressure

The researchers said the trend may reflect broader behavioral shifts tied to smartphone use, including less in-person social interaction, reduced relationship formation and rising digital dependence.

Myers told Fortune she worries the decline could reflect a deeper social issue.

"I see these declines in births, and I'm wondering, like, are we okay?" she said. "People in their twenties, and more broadly, if the reason we're seeing this decline is because people are all depressed and alone and doom scrolling, I'm worried about us."

Why It Matters

Falling fertility carries long-term economic consequences. A lower birth rate can shrink the future labor force, weaken consumer spending and leave fewer workers supporting a growing retiree population, increasing pressure on programs such as Social Security and Medicare.

The latest annual report from the Social Security Board of Trustees, released in June 2026, lowered its long-term U.S. fertility assumption to 1.75 births per woman, down from 1.9 previously.

Myers said more research is needed before drawing sweeping conclusions, but she believes the findings raise important questions about how technology may be reshaping social connection, family formation and long-term economic health.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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