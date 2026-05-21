Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
The Federal Reserve of The United States of America central bank. Word FED on Flag of the United States of America background. Interest rates affect the ability of consumers businesses access concept
May 21, 2026 7:59 AM 2 min read

Top Economist Says Trump's Softer Tone On Kevin Warsh Suggests Explosive Powell Rift Was 'Personal,' Not Structural To The Fed

Renowned economist Mohamed A. El-Erian shared his insights on President Donald Trump‘s recent supportive and softer stance about the new Federal Reserve Chair, Kevin Warsh.

El-Erian took to X on Wednesday and suggested that this may indicate the long-standing tension between Trump and the outgoing Chair, Jerome Powell, was more of a “personal issue,” rather than a “structural rift” between the White House and the Federal Reserve.

Trump Gives Warsh Rate Freedom

In an interview with the Washington Examiner this week, Trump said he would allow Warsh to make his own decisions on interest rates, calling him "very talented," despite the White House's earlier pressure campaign on Powell to cut rates.

Fed Faces Pressure Over Rate Path

Warsh’s appointment as the Federal Reserve Chair was met with criticism, with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) accusing him of being Trump’s ‘sock puppet’. She argued that his confirmation represented “another step in Trump's attempt to take over the Fed.”

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved