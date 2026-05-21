Renowned economist Mohamed A. El-Erian shared his insights on President Donald Trump‘s recent supportive and softer stance about the new Federal Reserve Chair, Kevin Warsh.

El-Erian took to X on Wednesday and suggested that this may indicate the long-standing tension between Trump and the outgoing Chair, Jerome Powell, was more of a “personal issue,” rather than a “structural rift” between the White House and the Federal Reserve.

Trump Gives Warsh Rate Freedom

In an interview with the Washington Examiner this week, Trump said he would allow Warsh to make his own decisions on interest rates, calling him "very talented," despite the White House's earlier pressure campaign on Powell to cut rates.

Fed Faces Pressure Over Rate Path

Warsh’s appointment as the Federal Reserve Chair was met with criticism, with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) accusing him of being Trump’s ‘sock puppet’. She argued that his confirmation represented “another step in Trump's attempt to take over the Fed.”

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