Trump Says US Is 'Way Under-Levered' Despite Nearly $40 Trillion Debt: 'The Total Value Of America…'

President Donald Trump defended the escalating national debt, comparing it to real estate leveraging. He also proposed that the government should hold equity in corporations.

Debt Fears Grow Ahead Of Election

Economist Steve Hanke, an economist at Johns Hopkins University, called for a constitutional debt brake in the U.S. against this backdrop.

Meanwhile, billionaire banker Jamie Dimon has warned that the debt issue could lead to volatile markets, increased rates, and a reluctance to buy U.S. Treasuries. He called for the problem to be addressed sooner rather than later.

While AI productivity has been suggested as a potential solution to the debt crisis, a Yale Budget Lab report warned that increased federal spending to support displaced workers could undermine these plans.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

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