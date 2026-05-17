Another eventful week has come to a close. Here’s a quick roundup of the key stories that made headlines over the weekend.

SpaceX IPO Buzz Has Wall Street Flashing Dot-Com Era Warning Signs

SpaceX, the space exploration company, is set to go public, and this has raised concerns about the possibility of an IPO bubble. Jim Cramer, a CNBC host, warned that the IPO could lead to a market breakdown. He highlighted the risk of SpaceX’s valuation reaching $5 trillion if underwriters release too few shares.

Read the full article here.

Scott Bessent Sees ‘Substantial Disinflation’ After ‘One Or Two More’ Hot Inflation Prints

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent predicts a quick turnaround in the current inflation and high oil prices after a brief period of skyrocketing prices. He is confident that these issues will be swiftly resolved once the strait is reopened.

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Trump Reportedly Freezes Beef Tariff Rollback After Rancher Revolt

The Trump administration has reportedly put on hold a proposal to suspend tariffs on imported beef. The plan also included directing the Small Business Administration to expand loan and capital access for U.S. ranchers, ease Endangered Species Act protections for gray and Mexican wolves, and roll back certain Agriculture Department regulations affecting U.S. cattle producers.

Read the full article here.

Why Silver, Power And Chemicals Will Be The Next Micron Trade

Jordi Visser, head of AI Macro Nexus Research at 22V Research, believes investors obsessing over speculative excess may be misreading the cycle entirely. He is telling them which part of the AI trade is about to take the baton.

Read the full article here.

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink Warns AI Will Create Brutal ‘K Economy’

Read the full article here.

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