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100 US dollar note on a USA flag with word TARIFFS. USA trade, duty, customs and tariffs war. Economic inflation, deflation or stagflation
May 14, 2026 3:41 AM 2 min read

Trump Tariff Lawsuit Winner Reaps $110K Refund As Treasury Kickstarts Massive Payout

Victor Schwartz, the CEO of VOS Selections, a wine importer, has received a $110,000 tariff refund from the U.S. government, following a Supreme Court ruling that invalidated President Donald Trump‘s International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) tariffs.

The Customs and Border Protection (CBP) had previously stated that refunds would begin this week for successful applicants. On Tuesday, the agency told a federal judge that the first batch of refunds had been approved and sent to the Treasury Department for payment.

The CBP is now processing $35.46 billion in refunds, though the total is expected to rise as the government has collected an estimated $166 billion in deposits that must be repaid with interest.

Trump Blasts Tariff Ruling

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

Image via Shutterstock

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