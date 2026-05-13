Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) accused President Donald Trump of attempting to benefit from his position using public funds amid reports that the Justice Department is considering settling Trump's $10 billion IRS lawsuit.

Trump's IRS Settlement A Massive Scandal

In a post on X, Warren said on Wednesday, "Trump thinks the U.S. Treasury is his personal piggy bank" and is trying to "steal $10 BILLION of taxpayer money" before a court could issue a ruling in the case.

She called this "a massive, unprecedented scandal."

Warren urges Congress to intervene and added that she has a "bill" to prevent such a move.

We are waiting for any comments from the White House and the Justice Department as requested.

DOJ Weighs $10 Billion Trump IRS Settlement

Warren's remarks referred to a tweet from The New York Times, which stated that the Justice Department is considering a possible settlement in Trump's lawsuit against the IRS.

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