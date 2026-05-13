Kevin Warsh Confirmed As Next Federal Reserve Chair

Kevin Warsh has been confirmed as the next chair of the Federal Reserve, marking a significant leadership shift at the U.S. central bank, confirmed the New York Times. The Senate approved his nomination in a narrow 54–45 vote, reflecting deep political divisions over the appointment.

Warsh, a former Federal Reserve governor who served from 2006 to 2011, succeeds Jerome Powell at a challenging moment for the economy. Inflation remains elevated, and policymakers are divided over the future path of interest rates. His four-year term as chair begins amid ongoing debate about whether the Fed should prioritize lowering borrowing costs or continue efforts to rein in price pressures.

Nominated by President Donald Trump, Warsh, age 56, is widely viewed as more aligned with the administration's preference for lower interest rates, though he has pledged to act independently in guiding monetary policy. Critics, particularly Democrats, have raised concerns about potential political influence over the traditionally independent central bank.

Warsh's leadership will be closely watched by financial markets and policymakers alike. As he takes the helm, he faces the immediate challenge of balancing inflation control with economic growth, while maintaining the Fed's credibility and independence during a period of heightened political and economic uncertainty.

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