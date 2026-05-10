The week brought a mix of stories, from Trump’s strategy against China to the U.S. economy’s resilience amid the Iran war. Here’s a quick recap of the key events that unfolded over the week.
Trump’s Stealth Weapon Against China
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Citadel’s Ken Griffin Says Trump Being ‘Disproportionately Blamed’
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US Resilient To Iran War Oil Shock Because It’s No Longer A ‘Manufacturing Powerhouse,’ Says Economist
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Male Labor Force Participation Slumps As US Job Growth Tilts Toward Healthcare
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US Job Cuts Rise 38% In April As AI-Driven Layoffs Hit Hiring Plans
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