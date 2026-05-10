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President Donald trump gesturing emphatically while walking outdoors
May 10, 2026 6:02 AM 3 min read

Trump's China Strategy, Griffin's Take On Inflation, US Economy's Resilience And More: This Week In Economy

The week brought a mix of stories, from Trump’s strategy against China to the U.S. economy’s resilience amid the Iran war. Here’s a quick recap of the key events that unfolded over the week.

Trump’s Stealth Weapon Against China

Read the full article here.

Citadel’s Ken Griffin Says Trump Being ‘Disproportionately Blamed’

Read the full article here.

US Resilient To Iran War Oil Shock Because It’s No Longer A ‘Manufacturing Powerhouse,’ Says Economist

Read the full article here.

Male Labor Force Participation Slumps As US Job Growth Tilts Toward Healthcare

Read the full article here.

US Job Cuts Rise 38% In April As AI-Driven Layoffs Hit Hiring Plans

Read the full article here.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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