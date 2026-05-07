AI Productivity Boom Could Ease $39 Trillion National Debt— But Only If The Government Stops Doing This

AI productivity might be a viable solution to America’s $39 trillion national debt crisis, according to a Yale Budget Lab report. However, it also warned that achieving this would require specific action from the government.

Government Worker Aid May Offset Gains

The study, released on Wednesday, suggested that moderate AI adoption could lead to an annual labor productivity growth of 2.5% from 2025 to 2030. This could potentially slow and eventually reduce the debt-to-GDP ratio. However, increased federal spending to support displaced workers could undermine these plans.

Higher Capital Tax, Interest Rate Could Be Burden

The report warns that even if AI significantly boosts productivity, it may not reduce U.S. debt as much as expected. One reason is that AI-driven automation could shift income from workers to capital owners, and capital is typically taxed at lower rates than labor, potentially shrinking federal tax revenues.

Faster economic growth from AI could also push interest rates higher, increasing government debt-servicing costs and offsetting some fiscal benefits. At the same time, the long-term impact of AI on jobs and productivity remains uncertain.

Elon Musk Touts AI As A Debt Solution

Dimon urged policymakers to address the issue, pointing to the unimplemented Obama-era Simpson-Bowles deficit reduction plan as a missed opportunity that could have helped resolve fiscal challenges.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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