US Resilient To Iran War Oil Shock Because It's No Longer A 'Manufacturing Powerhouse,' Says Economist

In the face of the ongoing Iran war, which has disrupted over a fifth of the global energy supply, the U.S. economy has demonstrated remarkable resilience, according to an economist.

Eswar Prasad, a senior professor of trade policy and economics at Cornell University attributed this resilience to the country’s transition from a manufacturing, unlike countries like Germany, to a service-oriented economy.

In an interview with Fortune, Prasad stated that even though average gas prices in the U.S. have surpassed $4.45, with some regions even reaching $6, the highest levels since 2022, the overall disruptive effect on the economy is minimal. He stated, “The U.S. is not the manufacturing powerhouse it once used to be,” he said.

Prasad added that the service economy has kept the U.S. economy buoyant during an otherwise challenging period in the global economy. The Economist also emphasized that America’s role as a net oil exporter has helped to mitigate the impact of the oil shock.

Growth Steady But Demand Weak

At the same time, the Flash U.S. Services PMI Business Activity Index for April stood at 51.3. According to S&P, service sector growth showed only a slight recovery from March. Demand cooled further, new business rose marginally at its slowest pace in two years, and falling exports weighed on activity. Firms cited war-related uncertainty, government policies, and affordability pressures as key reasons for lost sales.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

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