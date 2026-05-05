Fed's Williams Sees Tariff-Driven Inflation Fading In Coming Months— But Warns Of New Pressures

New York Federal Reserve ​President John Williams projected that the effect of tariffs could phase out from the inflation rate in the coming quarters.

The impact of tariffs, mainly shouldered by domestic producers and consumers, has “not yet fully played out,” said Williams in his remarks at the Cynosure Group Spring Symposium in New York City on Monday.

Furthermore, the Middle East conflict is pushing up oil and input costs, leading to higher prices for fuel, airfares, groceries, fertilizers, packaging, and other consumer goods, he said.

However, Williams anticipates the pass-through of existing tariffs to prices to be largely completed in the forthcoming months, leading to a fading effect on the inflation rate. He projected a new wave of tariffs in the near future, though, which would exert additional upward pressure on import prices.

Williams highlighted that despite these factors, the labor market is not contributing to inflation pressures, as evidenced by the New York Fed's Labor Market Tightness Index and corroborated by wage growth data. He stated that the inflation expectations remain “well-anchored,” helping support price stability even during economic shocks and uncertainty.

However, he expects inflation to stay above the 2% target, primarily due to increased tariffs and energy costs.

Americans Feel Inflation Squeeze

Meanwhile, a poll published late April found that 55% of Americans said that their finances are getting worse due to war-driven inflation, marking the fifth consecutive year that more Americans report worsening rather than improving financial conditions.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock