Elon Musk reiterated his view on wealth and resource allocation, backing a viral post by an X user.

X user, Brivael, on Wednesday, said that the Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO’s words about resource allocation “really stuck” with him.

Musk acknowledged the post, stating, “This is how an economy actually works.”

The user likened the economy to a school playground where children trade Pokémon cards, arguing that free-market dynamics maximize total happiness.

Brivael criticized interventionist approaches, comparing them to a teacher enforcing equality by redistributing the cards, leading to a collapse in trade and a decrease in overall happiness.

Brivael concluded by highlighting the role of entrepreneurs in advancing civilization and criticized bureaucrats for not taking personal risks and often stifling progress through overregulation.

Musk Critiques Government Efficiency

Musk’s views on wealth and resource allocation are not new. In February, he argued that heavy regulation and government policies in Europe have stifled growth by discouraging wealth creation and shifting resources away from entrepreneurs, blaming such approaches for the region's economic struggles.

“There no wealth to reallocate when they prevent it from being created in the first place,” he said.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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