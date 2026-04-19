As the week comes to a close, here’s a quick recap of the top stories that made headlines in the financial world.

Former Treasury Chief Paulson Warns Of Bond Demand Crisis, Calls For Emergency Plan

Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson has issued a warning about a potential collapse in the demand for government bonds. He has called for an emergency contingency plan to be put in place before it’s too late. Paulson, who steered the Treasury through the 2008 financial crisis, believes that a U.S. debt crisis would be much harder to contain than the credit meltdown he managed then.

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Mark Cuban Proposes Special Bank Account For Healthcare To Tackle Unpayable Debt

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban has suggested a unique bank account model for healthcare. This model would use Affordable Care Act Silver plan–level monthly deposits to fund savings, stop-loss coverage, and direct primary care. The remaining balance would be available for approved medical expenses or retained in the account with interest until the age of 65.

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Scott Bessent Advocates For Fed Rate Action Pause Amid Iran War

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has advised the Federal Reserve to refrain from cutting interest rates, especially given the uncertainty surrounding the ongoing Iran war. Bessent pointed out that the U.S. economy was "very strong" in January and February, indicating a solid performance.

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Peter Schiff Criticizes Mamdani’s Government Grocery Plan As Inefficient

Economist Peter Schiff has expressed concerns about New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's plan to open government-owned stores to make food more affordable. Schiff believes that the opening of these stores would hurt private-sector profits and reduce store efficiency.

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Meta To Begin Layoffs Amid AI Focus

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