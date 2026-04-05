It’s been a whirlwind week, with significant developments in the political and financial spheres. Here’s a quick rundown of the top economic stories that made headlines.

Trump’s 2027 Budget Proposal

President Donald Trump has unveiled a budget plan for 2027, which includes a 44% hike in defense spending and a 10% reduction in non-defense discretionary programs. This would raise the defense budget to $1.5 trillion, up from $1 trillion in 2026. The proposal aims to maintain the U.S.’s position as the world’s most powerful military.

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Iran’s New Strait Of Hormuz Toll System

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has introduced a toll system for the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most critical oil chokepoint. Following a 90% decrease in traffic, Iran is now charging tolls starting at $1 per barrel of oil, payable in Chinese Yuan or stablecoins.

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Chamath Palihapitiya Warns Of Tech IPO Frenzy Risks

Chamath Palihapitiya, in a recent episode of the All-In podcast, cautioned about the risks associated with the upcoming IPOs of several tech giants. He suggested that the IPO market might be nearing saturation, with companies entering later in the cycle facing greater risks.

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Jamie Dimon Calls Trump’s Institutional Home-Buying Ban ‘Basically Irrelevant’

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Trump Administration To Cut Staff At Post-2008 Financial Risk Watchdog

The Treasury Department, under Secretary Scott Bessent, is reportedly downsizing the Office of Financial Research, a key agency created to monitor systemic risks after the 2008 financial crisis. The move, which includes a $25 million budget cut, is expected to result in significant layoffs.

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