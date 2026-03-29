Schiff Warns Of Financial Crisis, Trump Bill May Add $5 Trillion Deficit, Bitcoin Outlook And More: This Week In Economy

As the week unfolded, the financial world witnessed a series of significant events. From a dire warning of a financial crisis to a critique of a major economic policy, here’s a quick overview of the week’s top stories.

Peter Schiff Warns Of ‘Full-Blown Financial Crisis’

Economist Peter Schiff has issued a stark warning about an impending financial crisis. This comes after a significant spike in U.S. import and export prices, compounded by massive global oil shocks.

“February import prices spiked 1.3% while export prices surged 1.5%,” Schiff said, adding that these numbers are “annualizing to inflation rates of 16.8%–19.6%.” The situation is already critical, he said, aligning with the official U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics summary released on March 25, 2026.

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Trump’s ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ Could Add $5 Trillion To Federal Deficit

A new economic analysis warns that the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” signed into law on Jul. 4, 2025, could significantly impact the federal deficit. The act could add between $3.7 trillion and $5.1 trillion to federal deficits over the next decade, leaving most American households worse off in the long run.

The study, published by the Brookings Institution, indicates that the impact grows sharply over time. By 2054, U.S. debt could rise by 28% points relative to GDP or 45 points if temporary provisions are extended.

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Tim Draper On Bitcoin’s Future

Venture capital legend Tim Draper has a one-line verdict on the future of banking, likening the evolution of the financial system to the historical shift from horses to automobiles.

“After the automobile, people still ride horses for a while,” he told Benzinga, addressing whether AI will transform banking or replace it entirely. Draper argues that all major innovations follow the same pattern. The old system lingers even as the new one takes hold and everyone benefits from the change.

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Larry Fink’s Proposal To Invest Social Security Money In The Market

“The issue is: Social Security provides stability, but it doesn’t allow most Americans to build wealth in a way that grows with their country,” Fink wrote in his annual chairman’s letter released Monday.

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Elizabeth Warren Critiques Fed Chair Nominee Kevin Warsh

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has sent a sharp letter to Federal Reserve chair nominee Kevin Warsh, accusing him of being a “rubber stamp for President Trump’s Wall Street First Agenda.”

Warren, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee, believes that Warsh’s record as a Fed Board of Governors member from 2006 to 2011 should disqualify him from a promotion. She also criticized him for advocating “against tougher safeguards intended to prevent big bank failures and taxpayer bailouts” after leaving the Fed.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.