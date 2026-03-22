Kevin O'Leary: Hormuz Crisis Will Get 'Cleaned Up In The Next 30 Days'

In the post on X, O’Leary said he believes the available data points toward the issue being addressed within about 30 days. In the same post, he framed the strait as a narrow chokepoint and said a prolonged blockage would be far more damaging.

Why Hormuz Disruptions Could Spark Global Chaos

O’Leary described a scenario where the bottleneck persists for roughly three months, calling it "a global catastrophe." His core point was that duration matters more than headlines, because sustained constraints can keep crude elevated long enough to squeeze consumers and businesses.

He also pointed to historical patterns, saying that when oil holds above $93 for a quarter, every major slice of the U.S. economy starts to deteriorate. That threshold, in his telling, is where higher energy costs spread beyond transportation and into broader demand.

Is The Market Underestimating Crude Risks?

He argued that current pricing reflects confidence in a near-term fix, with traders effectively leaning on a one-month timeline. O’Leary said his read of the data supports that base case, but he contrasted it sharply with the downside if the timeline slips.

He also singled out Japan's vulnerability, saying the country has a large share of inbound supplies exposed if flows are interrupted. O’Leary put that exposure at 70% of Japan's imports being at risk.

Oil Prices: A Looming Voter Crisis

This historical perspective highlights the critical timeline O’Leary has outlined regarding the Strait of Hormuz disruptions, as extended periods of elevated oil prices may lead to broader economic implications, particularly for countries like Japan, which has 70% of its imports at risk if flows are interrupted.

How A 30-Day Window Could Change Everything

OLeary's message drew a bright line between a short-lived disruption and a multi-month squeeze, with the latter raising the odds of persistently higher crude. He tied that risk to a specific price-and-time combination: oil above $93 for a full quarter.

"The market is currently betting that this whole “Hormuz problem” gets cleaned up in the next 30 days," O’Leary wrote. "But if that two-mile-wide spigot stays choked for three months, you're looking at a global catastrophe."