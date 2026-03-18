Editor’s Note: Article has been updated with additional information.

The Federal Reserve held interest rates unchanged at 3.50%–3.75% for the third straight meeting on Wednesday, as widely expected by market participants.

The FOMC statement noted that while economic activity has been expanding at a solid pace, job gains have remained low, and inflation remains somewhat elevated.

Fed Governor Stephen Miran was the lone dissenter, voting in favor of a 25-basis-point rate cut.

The updated Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) pointed to higher inflation and slightly higher economic growth compared to December.

The Fed now sees PCE inflation at 2.7% in 2026, up from 2.4% projected in December.

Real GDP growth is now projected at 2.4% for 2026, up from 2.3% in December.

The dot plot — the chart showing where each Fed official expects interest rates to be in the coming years — showed the median federal funds rate at 3.4% by the end of 2026, unchanged from December 2025, signaling that policymakers still see room for an additional 25-basis-point cut.

Another rate cut is pencilled in for 2027, unchanged from December.

Federal funds rate (%) 3.4 3.1 3.1 December projection (%) 3.4 3.1 3.1

Market Reactions

Markets showed a muted reaction to the Fed decision, with equities barely moving from midday levels and oil prices giving back some gains. Gold bounced as the no-change outcome on the rate path reduced pressure from dollar strength.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is due to speak at 2:30 p.m. ET. Traders will closely watch his remarks for any guidance on how the oil price spike — with Brent crude surging past $108 amid strikes at Iranian energy facilities — could delay the Fed’s easing path.

Watch Powell’s press conference below: