Oil CEOs Warn of Supply Shock, Morgan Stanley & BlackRock Limit Withdrawals And More: This Week In Economy

As the week wraps up, let’s take a look at some of the most significant stories that unfolded in the world of finance and commodities.
Energy CEO Warns Of Next Oil Supply Shock
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Morgan Stanley, BlackRock Limit Withdrawals
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Goldman Sachs Raises Oil Price Forecasts
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Michael Burry Predicts Market Crash
In his Substack analysis, investor Michael Burry warned that the market has become entirely “unmoored from historic valuation measures.” He attributes this to the surge of passive index funds, which now control over 60% of equity fund assets. Burry predicts that as forced withdrawals accelerate, the market will face relentless, price-agnostic selling pressure.
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Kevin O’Leary Warns Of Hormuz Disruption
Investor and “Shark Tank” personality Kevin O’Leary has cautioned that escalating tensions around the Strait of Hormuz could have significant global economic consequences. O’Leary suggested that, absent these tensions, crude would likely trade between $55 and $70 per barrel, a level where “the economy works just fine.”
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Photo courtesy: Taljat David via Shutterstock
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