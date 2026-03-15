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March 15, 2026 6:00 AM 2 min read

Oil CEOs Warn of Supply Shock, Morgan Stanley & BlackRock Limit Withdrawals And More: This Week In Economy

As the week wraps up, let’s take a look at some of the most significant stories that unfolded in the world of finance and commodities.

Energy CEO Warns Of Next Oil Supply Shock

Read the full article here.

Morgan Stanley, BlackRock Limit Withdrawals

Read the full article here.

Goldman Sachs Raises Oil Price Forecasts

Read the full article here.

Michael Burry Predicts Market Crash

In his Substack analysis, investor Michael Burry warned that the market has become entirely “unmoored from historic valuation measures.” He attributes this to the surge of passive index funds, which now control over 60% of equity fund assets. Burry predicts that as forced withdrawals accelerate, the market will face relentless, price-agnostic selling pressure.

Read the full article here.

Kevin O’Leary Warns Of Hormuz Disruption

Investor and “Shark Tank” personality Kevin O’Leary has cautioned that escalating tensions around the Strait of Hormuz could have significant global economic consequences. O’Leary suggested that, absent these tensions, crude would likely trade between $55 and $70 per barrel, a level where “the economy works just fine.”

Read the full article here.

Photo courtesy: Taljat David via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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