The Trump administration is considering a temporary waiver of the Jones Act to enable the smooth transit of energy and agricultural shipments between U.S. ports, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing a statement by Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

The decision is yet to be finalized, according to the report.

However, seven maritime labor unions have criticized the proposal, arguing that gasoline prices are primarily driven by crude oil prices, not shipping costs, reported the publication.

White House did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment.

What Is The Jones Act?

The Jones Act, formally known as the Merchant Marine Act of 1920, is a law that has been in place for a century. It stipulates that goods transported between U.S. ports must be carried on ships that are U.S.-built, U.S.-flagged, and predominantly U.S.-owned. The Act aims to sustain a strong domestic shipping industry and safeguard national security in maritime transportation.

Though this Act significantly limits the number of tankers available for domestic shipments, it is strongly supported by maritime labor unions.

Oil Outlook Splits As War Lifts Prices

Investor Kevin O’Leary had warned that persistently high oil prices could drive gasoline costs higher for Americans and make energy the defining economic issue for the GOP in the upcoming midterm elections.

When last checked, WTI crude oil is trading 1.16% higher at $96.66 per barrel. At the same time, national gasoline prices on average, as per the American Automobile Association, were $3.63 per gallon.

