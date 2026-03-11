The recent tanker attacks and vessel rerouting near the Strait of Hormuz have once again highlighted just how fragile global energy flows can be.

According to Robert Price, CEO of March GL and incoming CEO of Greenland Energy Company, markets may be underestimating the deeper structural risks facing oil supply.

Global Oil Supply Risks

"Markets often react to the immediate headline," Price told Benzinga in an exclusive email interview. "But they frequently underestimate the underlying structural fragility of global energy flows."

But Price argues the bigger issue is the industry's declining investment in long-term supply.

"The real takeaway," he said, "is that Western supply chains are too vulnerable to these geopolitical chokepoints."

The Next Oil Province?

That vulnerability is one reason Price believes new conventional resources will play a growing role in stabilizing energy markets.

His company is advancing exploration in Greenland's Jameson Land Basin, which independent evaluations suggest could contain as much as 13 billion barrels of resource potential.

The basin has already benefited from decades of geological work.

"We're not entering a blind frontier," Price said. "Legacy exploration and seismic programs have already identified more than 50 distinct drilling targets."

Geologically, the basin shares characteristics with prolific North Sea petroleum systems and has shown natural oil and gas seepage — a sign of an active petroleum system.

We're Not Drilling For $60 Oil

For Price, the timing of Arctic exploration reflects a longer-term view of the energy market.

"We aren't drilling to chase today's $60 oil prices," he said. "We're drilling to secure the massive volume the world will desperately need in the years ahead as current capacity declines."

While U.S. shale has helped buffer supply over the past decade, Price believes it cannot alone solve long-term energy security challenges.

"Short-cycle shale projects can't replace declining reserves forever," he said. "Long-cycle conventional basins will still be essential to maintaining global supply."

If that view proves correct, the search for the next major oil province may increasingly turn to frontier regions — including the Arctic.

Image created using artificial intelligence via ChatGPT