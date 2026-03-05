Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that President Donald Trump’s global tariff, currently at 10%, is slated to rise to 15% “sometime this week.”

In an interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box” on Wednesday, Bessent predicted that by August, the tariff rates would return to their original levels.

He noted that the substitute tariffs, imposed under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, can remain in place for only 150 days unless Congress approves an extension. During this period, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) and the Commerce Department will conduct trade studies that could lead to additional tariffs.

Bessent said the measures are more durable and “robust” because they have survived over 4,000 legal challenges, even though they move more slowly.

"It's my strong belief that the tariff rates will be back to their old rate within five months," said the Treasury Secretary.

Tariff Rate Confusion

However, since no directive was issued for the 15% rate, the Customs and Border Protection decided to impose a 10% tariff under the new structure on all non-exempt goods from February 24.

Court Orders Billions In Refunds

Image via Shutterstock