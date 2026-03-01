It’s been a turbulent week in the world of global trade. From President Donald Trump‘s tariff battles to a potential AI crisis, here’s a quick recap of the week’s top stories.

Peter Schiff Disputes Trump’s Tariff Strategy

Renowned economist Peter Schiff criticized the U.S. trade policy on Friday. This came as Trump announced a new 10% global tariff following a significant legal setback. Schiff took to Twitter to challenge the long-standing claim that foreign nations exploit the U.S. through trade deficits.

Scott Bessent Dodges $134 Billion Tariff Refund Question

Economists Challenge Citrini’s AI Doom Thesis

The “The 2028 Global Intelligence Crisis” note from Citrini Research triggered a sharp backlash from Wall Street economists and strategists. Now, a growing number of experts are challenging the notion that an AI-driven productivity surge could spiral into mass unemployment, collapsing demand, and systemic financial distress.

EU Warns Against Tariff Hikes

Trump Administration Announces Delay In Tariff Refunds

On Friday, the U.S. administration announced that businesses seeking refunds after the Supreme Court invalidated $133 billion in tariffs will face delays. This announcement came as Trump questioned whether the case could be reheard.

The Supreme Court’s decision last week struck down many of the emergency-law tariffs imposed by President Trump, dealing a blow to one of his signature trade policies.

Photo: Shutterstock

