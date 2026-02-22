The past week has been a whirlwind of economic and political events. From the Supreme Court’s ruling on trade authority to the flashing recession indicator, there’s a lot to unpack. Let’s dive into the top economic stories that made headlines over the week.

Trump’s 15% Global Tariff Faces Opposition

Republican lawmakers have expressed their opposition to President Donald Trump’s new 10% global tariff. This comes after the Supreme Court ruled that trade authority rests with lawmakers, not the executive branch. President Trump imposed the new tariff following the Supreme Court’s block of his previous attempt to justify broad import taxes using emergency powers.

Read the full article here.

Recession Indicator Flashes Warning

U.S. heavy vehicle sales, a powerful leading indicator, are signaling caution. When fleets are confident about freight demand 6 to 12 months out, they order trucks. However, when they’re nervous, they halt capital expenditures. The 2025 market saw a retreat, indicating a potential economic slowdown.

Read the full article here.

US GDP Growth Slows, Inflation Rate Rises

The U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) grew at an annualized rate of 1.4% in the fourth quarter of 2025, according to advance estimates released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. This indicates a sharp slowdown in the economy. Additionally, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation rate unexpectedly rose.

Read the full article here.

White House Pushes Trump’s Ban on Large-Scale Home Investors

The White House is ramping up efforts to implement President Donald Trump’s proposed ban on investors buying homes. The plan targets investors who own more than 100 single-family homes and restricts them from acquiring additional properties.

Read the full article here.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Wrongly Included in Trump’s Lawsuit, Says Legal Team

Read the full article here.

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Rounak Jain

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock