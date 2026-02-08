It’s been a rollercoaster week in the market. From the potential impact of a Trump policy to the freefall of software stocks, here’s a roundup of the weekend’s top stories.

Trump’s ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ Could Drive 15% Earnings Boom In 2026

A significant surge in U.S. manufacturing could lead to a 15% earnings growth in 2026. This is according to Jason Trennert, CEO of Strategas Research Partners, who predicts that a “one big beautiful bill” from President Donald Trump will be the driving force behind this economic resurgence.

Speaking on the Real Eisman Playbook, Trennert highlighted the impact of tax provisions on the domestic manufacturing sector. This could potentially lead to a significant economic recovery in 2026.

Read the full article here.

Trump’s Fed Chair Pick Kevin Warsh Could Deliver ‘Four Or Five’ Rate Cuts

Kevin Warsh, President Donald Trump’s nominee for Fed Chair, could potentially implement a faster rate cut strategy than initially expected. This is according to Steven Major, a global macro advisor at broker Tradition Dubai.

Major suggested that there could be “four or five rather than two” rate cuts, which has led investors to opt for shorter-maturity bonds. This shift in investor behavior has resulted in a steeper yield curve.

Read the full article here.

Software’s Freefall Continues, Bitcoin Dips To 16-Month Lows

The software sector experienced its eighth consecutive day of decline, marking the longest losing streak since May 2021. This downward trend has raised concerns about the potential impact of artificial intelligence on SaaS demand.

As a result, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) fell to its lowest point in 16 months. This has put Ralliant shares under significant pressure.

Read the full article here.

Silver's Historic Crash Sent A Warning

The dramatic plunge in precious metals on Friday might be more than just a commodities shock. It could be the first sign of a much more volatile market.

Wall Street strategists believe that the historic selloff in silver and gold has exposed significant structural risks in the market, which are currently being undervalued.

Read the full article here.

Gold, Silver Tumble: Is This Green Light For Tech Stocks?

President Donald Trump’s nomination of Kevin Warsh as Fed Chair has caused a major upheaval in the precious metals market. This could potentially unlock a massive wave of liquidity for the equity markets.

The rapid rise of gold and silver came to an abrupt halt on Feb. 2, following Warsh’s nomination. This triggered a significant reversal in commodity markets.

Read the full article here.

Photo Courtesy: Xharites on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.