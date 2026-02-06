Currency Pressure And The ¥160 ‘Red Line’

As of the publication of this article, the USD/JPY exchange rate stood at ¥156.85 for $1.

“A positive election result for the LDP that would pump more air into the ‘Takaichi trade’ is a USD/JPY positive,” ING analysts noted, adding that officials in Tokyo are likely to do battle at the ¥160 level to curb the rising cost of living.

Redefining The Carry Trade, Global Yields

As the Bank of Japan moves toward monetary normalization, the “negative carry play” is being redefined. ING expects JGB yields to hit 3.0% by the end of 2027, driven by sustainable inflation and wage growth.

This domestic “return to normal” threatens to trigger a repatriation of Japanese capital, potentially pushing U.S. Treasury yields higher as the world's largest creditor nation brings its liquidity back home.

While the 10-year and 30-year U.S. Treasury yielded 4.19% and 4.85%, the 10-year and 30-year JGB yielded 2.23% and 3.55%, respectively, as of the publication of this article.

Trump Endorsement And Election Mandate

Breaking with diplomatic tradition, Trump praised Takaichi on social media as a “strong, powerful, and wise Leader,” confirming a high-profile summit in Washington scheduled for March 19.

“I would like to realize a new golden age of the Japan-U.S. alliance, where both Japan and the United States will become stronger and also more prosperous,” said Takaichi, addressing the media and President Trump at the start of their bilateral meeting on Oct. 28, 2025, at the Akasaka Palace.

