Trump's Foreign Policy, Credit Card Cap, Venezuela's Oil Interest: This Week In Economy

As the weekend comes to a close, let’s take a look at some of the most significant events that unfolded in the world of politics and economics.

Trump’s Foreign Moves: Distraction Or Crisis Accelerator?

President Donald Trump‘s recent foreign policy rhetoric is not just political theater, but it could also be accelerating the nation’s sovereign debt and currency crisis, according to economist Peter Schiff.

Trump’s 10% Credit Card Cap Sparks Backlash

President Donald Trump’s proposal to cap credit card interest rates at 10% has sparked criticism from both sides of the political spectrum. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) called the move “unacceptable.”

Scott Bessent Contradicts Trump, Says Oil Giants ‘Not Interested’ In Venezuela

Contrary to President Donald Trump’s assurances, major oil companies are not keen on investing in Venezuela, according to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Trump’s Venezuela Raid Shines Light On Opposition Leader Machado’s $1.7 Trillion Privatization Plan

The U.S. military operation in Venezuela has brought attention to opposition leader María Corina Machado‘s ambitious $1.7 trillion plan to privatize state assets and revive the country’s economy.

Trump And The GOP’s Deficit Spending Led To A 9.1% Inflation Spike In 2022, Says Peter Schiff

Economist Peter Schiff refuted President Donald Trump’s claims on inflation, attributing the 9.1% year-over-year inflation in June 2022 to the fiscal and monetary policies enacted before Biden took office.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock