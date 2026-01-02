Trump Kicks Off New Year By Delaying Furniture Tariffs To 2027, Massively Slashing Italian Pasta Duties

The Trump administration has decided to postpone the implementation of new tariffs on furniture, kitchen cabinets, and vanities, alongside a significant reduction in Italian pasta tariffs.

Furniture, Pasta Benefit From ‘Productive’ Negotiations

The White House has decided to delay the imposition of higher tariff rates on furniture, kitchen cabinets, and vanities, which were initially set to take effect on January 1. The new tariffs will now be put on hold for another year.

The tariffs announced in October imposed a 25% duty on upholstered furniture, kitchen cabinets, and vanities. Under the plan, tariffs on cabinets and vanities were set to climb to 50% in 2026, while duties on upholstered wooden furniture, such as sofas and chairs, were expected to increase to 30%.

With this latest decision, the 25% tariff will remain in place for these goods until at least January 1, 2027. The White House cited “productive negotiations with trade partners to address trade reciprocity and national security concerns with respect to imports of wood products” as the reason for the delay.

In another development on Thursday, the U.S. Commerce Department has significantly reduced proposed anti-dumping duties on Italian pasta makers after a preliminary review found exporters had addressed many concerns. Duties initially set as high as 92% were cut to 2.26% for La Molisana, 13.98% for Garofalo, and 9.09% for the remaining 11 producers. The department will allow stakeholders to comment on the post-preliminary analysis before issuing final results, which are scheduled for March 12, 2026.

Tariff Rollbacks May Strain Budget

This move is the latest in a series of tariff adjustments made by the Trump administration.

In November 2025, the administration rolled back tariffs on coffee, beef, and other agricultural imports amid mounting pressure over rising prices. This was followed by a similar move to eliminate tariffs on certain Brazilian exports in response to soaring grocery prices.

However, according to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), these tariff rollbacks is likely to have a significant impact on the U.S. economy, erasing nearly $800 billion in expected debt reduction.

Furniture Stocks In Focus Amid Tariff Debate

In the past, CNBC commentator, Jim Cramer criticized President Donald Trump's proposed furniture tariffs as ill-timed and unrealistic, arguing they won't revive U.S. manufacturing and ignore the benefits of globalization. Shares of RH (NYSE:RH), Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM), and Wayfair (NYSE:W) responded negatively after Trump's social media post in August indicating the tariffs.



That being said, CEO of luxury furnishing retailer RH, Gary Friedman, had previously said that despite short-term challenges due to tariffs, the disruption favors RH, arguing its scale and flexibility position it to emerge stronger as weaker competitors struggle. The company had also announced plans to sharply reduced imports from China while boosting production in the U.S. and Italy, with some vendors absorbing much of the tariff impact.

