Trump's K-Shaped Recession, Kevin O'leary's Inflation Warning And More: This Week In Economy

As we approach the end of the year, the economic landscape has been anything but predictable. From contrasting recoveries to inflation warnings and a growing wealth gap, here’s a roundup of the weekend’s top stories.

Biden Boom Vs. Trump Freeze: Paul Krugman Says We Traded Pro-Worker Recovery For K-Shaped Recession

Renowned economist Paul Krugman has raised an alarm, suggesting that the U.S. has swapped the inclusive, pro-worker recovery of the Biden era for a stratified “Trump freeze,” resulting in a new K-shaped economy where the wealthy thrive while the working class lags.

In his analysis, Krugman challenges the notion that economic inequality is an unchangeable constant in American life, citing Atlanta Fed data that shows a rare “Great Compression” during the Biden presidency.

Kevin O’Leary Warns $2,000 Cheques In ‘Trump Accounts’ Could Send Inflation Back To 9%

“Shark Tank” investor Kevin O’Leary has issued a stark warning about the proposed $2,000 “tariff dividend” cheques linked to the new ‘Trump Accounts’ initiative. He labeled the concept “helicopter money” which risks reigniting the country’s battle with soaring inflation.

Scott Bessent Says Private Economy ‘booming’ Under Trump: ‘This Is The Exact Opposite Of What Happened Under Biden’

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has stated that the U.S. private economy is accelerating sharply under President Donald Trump, pointing to a strong expansion in real economic output that excludes government activity.

Top Economist Warns Unemployment, Not Stock Prices, Is True Measure Of Economic Health

Leading economist Justin Wolfers has issued a stark warning regarding the state of the U.S. economy, arguing that rising unemployment—not stock market volatility—is the flashing red light signaling a potential recession.

Bernie Sanders Slams ‘Immoral And Unsustainable’ Wealth Inequality

Senator Bernie Sanders has criticized the growing wealth disparity in the country, citing the staggering increase in the fortunes of a few billionaires.

