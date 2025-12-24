Elizabeth Warren Warns Trump's Fed Pick Will Be A 'Puppet,' Says President's Recent Words 'Will Haunt' Any Nominee

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is sounding the alarm following President Donald Trump’s latest comments regarding his pick for the next Chair of the Federal Reserve, after Jerome Powell retires in May 2026.

The Next Fed Chair Will Be A ‘Puppet’

On Tuesday, in a post on X, Warren quoted Trump’s recent comments on Truth Social, saying, “Anybody that disagrees with me will never be the Fed Chairman,” words which she said “will haunt any Trump Fed nominee.”

Warren sees this statement by Trump as a direct signal of intent to prioritize loyalty over monetary independence, saying it “could not be more clear,” that the President was “going to install a puppet that serves his needs,” and “not the American people.”

Her remarks underscore the growing concern among policymakers and economists about potential political interference in the central bank.

Fund manager Spencer Hakimian responded to Trump's remarks by framing them as a death knell for the U.S. dollar and a significant bullish catalyst for hard assets such as gold and silver. According to Hakimian, this is precisely why “Gold is $4,500 and the Dollar is worthless.”

Trump Narrows Down Fed Chair Candidates

Earlier this month, Trump announced that he had narrowed down the potential candidates to lead the Fed after Powell steps down to between National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett and former Federal Reserve governor Kevin Warsh. “I think the two Kevins are great,” Trump said.

Warsh has since emerged as the frontrunner, despite his conservative stance on rate cuts, and Hassett being known for his longstanding loyalty to Trump.

