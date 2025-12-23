Elizabeth Warren Says If You're Paying More For Holiday Gifts This Year, Just Remember Trump's Message: 'Don't Be Dramatic'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) pushed back against President Donald Trump’s dismissive tone on Americans cutting back on their holiday spending amid rising prices resulting from his administration’s trade, tariff, and healthcare policies.

Warren Slams Trump’s ‘Don’t Be Dramatic’ Retort

On Tuesday, in a post on X, Warren slammed Trump’s “don’t be dramatic” response when questioned about Americans pulling back on their holiday presents amid an expected rise in health insurance premiums, during his interview on Politico’s The Conversation.

“If you notice you’re paying more for holiday gifts this year, just remember, Donald Trump's message to you is: ‘don't be dramatic,'” Warren said.

In an earlier post, Warren highlighted that 46% of Americans were spending less during peak shopping season this year, due to higher prices. “Families are paying the price for Donald Trump's chaotic tariffs.”

Holiday Shopping Touches New Record Despite Tariff Fallout

Even as tariffs fueled anxiety around holiday prices, shoppers shattered records this season, with November and December 2025 spending topping $1 trillion for the first time ever and projected to climb to between $1.01 and $1.02 trillion by month's end.

However, the season was also marked by a stark contrast in consumer behavior, with affluent households showing resilience and continuing to splurge, while lower-income households increasingly relied on credit cards and buy-now, pay-later services for their holiday shopping.

This can be attributed to consumers getting relief from the drop in gasoline prices, along with lower mortgage rates during the tail end of this year, which helped absorb some of the tariff-related impacts.

