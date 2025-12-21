Trump's $550 Billion Japan Trade Deal In Doubt, Inflation Data Credibility Questioned And More: This Week In Economy

As the weekend comes to an end, let’s take a look at some of the key events that unfolded in the business world over the past few days.

Experts Cast Doubt On Full Implementation Of Trump’s $550 Billion Japan Trade Deal

Despite the initial excitement, experts are skeptical about the complete realization of Japan’s $550 billion investment commitment in the U.S., as reported by the Japan Times on Monday. The deal, announced by President Donald Trump in July, pledged a substantial investment in the U.S. by Japan, potentially creating hundreds of thousands of jobs. However, experts are now questioning the likelihood of this commitment being fully met.

Read the full article here.

Inflation Data Credibility In Doubt: ‘This Is Totally Inexcusable’

The November Consumer Price Index (CPI) has sparked market frustration, not due to the low inflation figures, but rather the credibility of the numbers. The report revealed that annual CPI inflation slowed to 2.7% in November from 3% in September, seemingly supporting President Trump’s narrative that inflation is “essentially gone.”

Read the full article here.

Elon Musk Acknowledges China’s Massive Domestic Market, ‘Way Bigger’ Than Assumed

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) , recently drew attention to the size and scale of China’s economy. Musk’s one-word response to a post on X highlighted the significant size of China’s domestic market, challenging assumptions about the nation’s reliance on the U.S.

See Also: Inflation Data Faces Credibility Questions: ‘This Is Totally Inexcusable’

Read the full article here.

Jobs Data Disappoints As Payroll Growth Slows, Unemployment Rises

The U.S. labor market showed clear signs of cooling in November, with job growth barely meeting already subdued expectations and the unemployment rate rising more than anticipated. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 64,000 in November, slightly above the 50,000 jobs expected by economists but still well below levels typically associated with a healthy pace of job creation.

Read the full article here.

Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ Aftermath Sees Employment Flatlining

Leading economists and experts are signaling a slowdown in the U.S. labor market following a disappointing November nonfarm payrolls report. The report showed an increase of 64,000 jobs, slightly above the expected 50,000 but still significantly below the levels associated with a healthy pace of job creation.

Read the full article here.

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.