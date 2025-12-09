Bernie Sanders Mocks Trump's 'A+++++' Economy: Says 60% of Americans Living 'Paycheck To Paycheck,' 800K Homeless — God Help Us If It's A 'B+++++'

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) mocked President Donald Trump’s glowing assessment of the state of the economy, while offering a stark contrast to what he sees as the grim reality facing most Americans.

Most Americans Living ‘Paycheck To Paycheck’

On Tuesday, in a post on X, Sanders pushed back against Trump’s characterization of the current state of the U.S. economy as “A+++++” during an interview with Politico.

“Donald Trump says the economy is ‘A+++++.' Really?” he asked, while pointing out several contradictions in Trump’s assessment, such as the 60% of Americans who now live “paycheck to paycheck,” underscoring the lack of disposable income across much of the country.

Sanders also highlighted that 800,000 Americans are currently homeless, while “food prices are at record highs,” and wages continue to “lag behind inflation.”

He concluded by saying, “God help us when we have a B+++++ economy.”

Poll Gives It A Straight F

Respondents in a poll have similarly disagreed with Trump’s grading on the economy. A new Morning Consult poll shows Trump at a net approval rating of -7, meaning more respondents disapproved of his performance than those who approved.

71% of those polled said that Trump should make the reduction of consumer prices his administration’s “top priority,” while only 46% actually believe that he is making it a priority. This clearly highlights the growing stress of rising prices among consumers, alongside their dissatisfaction with Trump’s policies.

There are also growing concerns of a K-shaped economy, with wealthier households and large corporations doing well, while middle and low-income consumers struggle with inflation and low wage growth.

A recent study by the Bank of America Institute stated that an estimated 24% of U.S. households spend 95% of their income on necessities, leaving little for other discretionary expenses or long-term savings.

“Higher income and lower income households are living in two different worlds,” Bank of America Institute Economist Joe Wadford said.

Photo Courtesy: Lev Radin on Shutterstock.com