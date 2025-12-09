Anthony Pompliano Says US Is Entering 'Deflationary Boom' Fueled By AI, Robotics, Demographics Which Are Forcing Fed's Hand On Rate Cuts

Investor Anthony Pompliano warned that the U.S. economy is being reshaped by a series of powerful deflationary forces, with technological advances and demographic trends converging in ways that are ultimately pushing the Federal Reserve towards lower interest rates.

Economy Entering ‘Deflationary Boom’

On his podcast on Monday, Pompliano said the U.S. is “getting hit with multiple deflationary forces all at the same time,” and called it “a really big deal.” He added that these trends are “forcing the hand of the Federal Reserve,” which can either “lower interest rates or print money,” in response to the same.

Pompliano highlighted the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence and robotics, noting that companies are removing “an insane amount of inefficiency out of every single corner of the system,” leading to significant cost savings.

He described this as “good deflation,” a situation where “supply expands faster than demand,” while adding that productivity surges, cost compression and quality improvements are fostering a “deflationary boom.”

Citing Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s comments on the same, who said that AI and robotics-led deflation may be the only viable solution to America's ballooning national debt.

Pompliano also pointed to demographic and policy shifts as key drivers, highlighting “an aging workforce,” alongside “immigration restrictions,” and “tariffs” as forces shrinking labor supply and curbing demand.

“This combination promotes sustainable growth but raises risk of a sharper downturn if they intensify,” Pompliano said, adding that the U.S. has previously experienced deflation without recession and could do so again.

He concluded by saying that the combined forces of technological innovation, shifting demographics, and evolving policy could drive prices lower while fueling a new “economic boom.”

AI Will Be Deflationary

Several other prominent experts have echoed the views of Musk and Pompliano on AI, robotics and other technological advances being deflationary.

This includes OpenAI’s Sam Altman, who said earlier this year that increased productivity from AI “would help offset inflation” while driving significant efficiency gains.

Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood has held similar views for some time, having said that deflation will be the theme for 2024, led by AI and technological advancements.

