Chuck Schumer Says The Only 'Hoax' Is Trump's Repeated Lies About The Economy Amid Soaring Grocery, Housing And Utility Prices: 'We All Feel The Pain'

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) slammed President Donald Trump’s latest claims regarding the economy amid soaring prices of key essentials under his administration.

Calls Out ‘Repeated Lies’ About The Economy

On Tuesday, in a post on X, Schumer shared a video featuring Trump, in which he refers to the term “affordability” as a “fake narrative” and a “Democrat scam.”

Schumer pushed back on Trump’s dismissive tone, saying, “The only ‘hoax' is Donald's repeated lies about the economy,” while highlighting the growing price pressures across key essentials such as groceries, housing and utilities, and noting that “we all feel the pain,” as a result.

He concluded his post by placing the blame for the current affordability crisis squarely on Trump, pointing out that the crisis has been unfolding “on his watch.”

While Trump continues to dismiss the issue, members of his administration, such as Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins (R-Texas), have recently highlighted a few selective wins in bringing down the prices of essential commodities.

Last week, Rollins said that the price of eggs was down “down 86 percent” in the 10 months since the administration came to power in January this year, while adding that Trump has been “resolutely focused on making America more affordable again.”

Economists Warn of ‘Serious Affordability Crisis’

The Chief Economist at Moody’s Analytics, Mark Zandi, said recently that the country was currently in the midst of a “serious affordability crisis,” while pointing to Trump’s tariffs and the restrictive immigration measures for “juicing” inflation.

“It didn’t have to be this way,” he said, noting that inflation was returning to the Federal Reserve’s target levels earlier this year.

