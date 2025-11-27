Trump Says US Could 'Completely' Or 'Substantially' Cut Income Tax Over Couple Of Years Thanks To 'Large' Tariff Revenues

President Donald Trump hinted at a sweeping shift in U.S. federal tax policy, suggesting that the massive tariff revenues that the government is earning could go towards offering significant relief for low and middle-income taxpayers.

Plans To ‘Substantially’ Cut Income Tax

Speaking to U.S. military service members via a video call on Thanksgiving, Trump said, "over the next couple of years," the United States will be "substantially" cutting, or even "completely" eliminating the federal income tax, without offering any other specifics or a timeline for this shift.

Trump pointed to tariff revenues, saying they were “going to be so large” that they could offset the loss from cutting income taxes altogether.

Earlier in the call, Trump also repeated his plan to use some of the tariff revenue to provide a dividend to American citizens, while adding that “much of it is going to go towards reducing debt.”

Focus On People Making Less Than $200,000 A Year

In April this year, Trump had made a similar claim, saying, “When Tariffs cut in, many people's Income Taxes will be substantially reduced, maybe even completely eliminated.”

He added that the “focus will be on people making less than $200,000 a year,” while calling this a “bonanza for America,” in a Truth Social post.

Tax experts and economists, however, criticized Trump’s claims, with Alex Durante of the Tax Foundation saying that the numbers don’t add up, and that “It’s not a realistic proposal.”

Economist Kimberly Clausing of the Peterson Institute had similar concerns, saying, “The tariff tax base is a lot smaller than the income tax base.” Clausing highlighted that the U.S. imported $3.1 trillion worth of goods in 2023, while the income tax levied was on more than $20 trillion in income.

